French prime minister targeted by lawsuit over virus policy

PARIS (AP) — A group of COVID-19 survivors is suing the French prime minister, accusing him of misguided and contradictory management of the virus crisis. The lawsuit filed Thursday came as France has seen a sharp rise in infections in recent weeks. The former patients already filed lawsuits against the previous prime minister and other government ministers, after French hospitals were quickly saturated with virus patients in the first wave of the pandemic. Local authorities have imposed some new restrictions in recent weeks, but the government ordered all schools to reopen with attendance in person this month and urged people back to work to resuscitate the economy.