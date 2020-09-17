‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dead at 77

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) — Winston Groom, the author of the novel “Forrest Gump” that was made into a six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a pop cultural phenomenon, has died. His death was confirmed Thursday night by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and the mayor of Fairhope, Alabama, where Groom lived. Mayor Karin Wilson of Fairhope wrote on Facebook that she was saddened at the death of Groom, saying an “iconic author” had been lost. “Forrest Gump″ became winner of best picture Oscar and five other Academy Awards and included such stars as Tom Hanks. A local funeral home told The Associated Press that funeral arrangements were pending.