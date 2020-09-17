Ex-Pence adviser says Trump bungled virus; she’s for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former adviser to Vice President Mike Pence has joined the chorus of former Trump administration officials urging voters to deny him a second term. Olivia Troye was Pence’s former Homeland Security adviser and served as a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force. She says in a new video released Thursday by the group Republican Voters Against Trump that Trump was more concerned about his reelection chances than the virus. She also claims Trump once suggested the coronavirus might be a good thing because it would stop him from having to shake hands with “disgusting people.” The White House adamantly denies it.