Bank of England eyes subzero rates in face of virus, Brexit

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England indicated Thursday that it could cut interest rates below zero for the first time in its 326-year history as it tries to shore up a U.K. economic recovery that is facing the dual headwinds of the coronavirus and Brexit. After unanimously deciding to keep the bank’s main interest rate on hold at the record low of 0.1%, the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee said it had discussed its “policy toolkit, and the effectiveness of negative policy rates in particular.” Alongside developments related to the virus, rate-setters have to keep abreast of developments surrounding the post-Brexit trade discussions between the U.K. and the EU.