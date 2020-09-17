Austrians tell Trump: no, we do not live in forests

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government has spoken up to correct U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that people in its country live in “forest cities.” Trump recently cited Austria and other European countries as models of good forest management that U.S. states like California, which has seen devastating wildfires lately, should learn from. In an article Thursday for the London-based Independent, Austria’s agriculture minister sought to set the record straight by noting that Austrians “do not live in the forest, but rather with the forest and in a close, sustainable relationship with the natural environment.” Sustainable management of forests, which cover almost half the nation’s territory, is important, she added — but not because they have “more explosive trees,” as Trump claimed.