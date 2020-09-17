Global stocks retreat on lack of new Fed action

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets have retreated after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it will keep interest rates near zero but announced no fresh stimulus plans. London and Frankfurt opened lower and Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong all declined. U.S. futures were down 1% or more. The Fed issued a less dire economic outlook but gave no indication of stimulus plans. Global markets have recovered most of this year’s losses, boosted by central bank infusions of credit into struggling economies and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine. U.S. investors are counting on Congress for a new support package but legislators are deadlocked on its possible size.