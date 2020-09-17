2 Spanish banks merge amid tough times for financial sector

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Two of Spain’s biggest banks are poised to merge and create the country’s largest bank in terms of domestic operations, with assets of more than 600 billion euros ($708 billion). The deal brings the prospect of more job losses amid difficult times for the financial sector. The boards of CaixaBank and Bankia are due to meet Thursday to iron out the final details of a possible deal. A tie-up between CaixaBank, the largest bank in the domestic market, and Bankia, Spain’s biggest mortgage lender, could herald other moves toward consolidation in the financial sector.