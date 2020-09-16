Polish government under fire over draft animal welfare law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s governing conservative party has come under fire from its coalition partners and the opposition alike over a draft law that would ban fur farms and the use of animals in shows and circuses. It would also restrict the ritual slaughter of livestock. The proposed legislation debated in parliament Wednesday has been strongly advocated by the ruling Law and Justice party leader, who says it brings Poland in line with European Union standards and that “all good people” should back it. But lawmakers from much of the political spectrum said it poses a threat to the animal farm industry. The house voted to send it to commission for fine-tuning.