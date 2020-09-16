Mexico’s Independence Day celebrations muted by pandemic

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Sept. 16 Independence Day celebrations were muted by the coronavirus pandemic, with a small symbolic gathering replacing the usual massive military parade. The ceremony Wednesday was dominated by the awarding of “Miguel Hidalgo” medals, the country’s highest civilian honor, to 58 doctors, nurses and health personnel involved in the treating COVID-19 patients. Independence Day marks the start of the 1810-21 struggle for freedom from Spain, and has been celebrated the night before for over a century. But both during Tuesday night’s fireworks and Wednesday’s small military display in Mexico City’s main plaza, spectators were few and kept far away.