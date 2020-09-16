Yoshihide Suga named Japan’s prime minister, succeeding Abe

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Parliament has elected Yoshihide Suga as prime minister, replacing long-serving leader Shinzo Abe with his right-hand man. Keeping his usual straight face, Suga bowed deeply several times when the results were announced in Parliament’s lower house, where he has a seat. Suga, who was chief Cabinet secretary and the top government spokesman under Abe, selected a Cabinet that is a mix of fresh faces and current or former ministers. They hold their first meeting later Wednesday. He promises to serve the interests of ordinary people and rural communities. He has said he will pursue Abe’s unfinished policies and that his priorities will be fighting the coronavirus and turning around the battered economy.