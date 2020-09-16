Prosecutor: Former Atlanta CFO stole money, had machine guns

ATLANTA (AP) — The former chief financial officer for the city of Atlanta has been charged in a federal indictment with crimes stemming from his time in office. Federal prosecutors say the crimes being alleged include stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the city for personal expenses. Jim Beard was indicted by a grand jury on eight federal charges including wire fraud, theft from the government, possession of machine guns, making a false statement, and obstructing federal tax laws. That’s according to a news release Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. An attorney listed as representing Beard in online court records did not immediately return a message left with his office.