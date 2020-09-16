US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is outlining a sweeping plan to make COVID-19 vaccines available for free to all Americans. That’s assuming a safe and effective shot can be established, even as top government health officials face questions about political interference on government scientific information. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Senate lawmakers that his agency has not altered its scientific publications on the coronavirus. That comes after revelations that a Trump official tried to gain control over a key CDC publication and alleged that the agency had worked against the re-election of President Donald Trump. It was announced Wednesday the official will take a leave of absence.