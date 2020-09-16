DP World, Israeli firm to bid for Haifa port privatization

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai-based port operator DP World says it will partner with an Israeli firm in a bid to take over the country’s Haifa port, the largest shipping hub for the nation. DP World made the announcement in a statement Monday, saying it signed memorandums of understanding with DoverTower, a company owned by the co-owner of Israel Shipyards and the Port of Eilat. The two firms also will explore creating a direct shipping route from Dubai’s massive Jebel Ali port to Eilat. The Israeli government in January voted to move forward with privatizing Haifa port, with the hope that its new owner would invest some $292 million in upgrading it.