Deputy fired over Florida school massacre to get job back

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy who was fired for his inaction during a school shooting that left 17 dead has been reinstated with back pay by an arbitrator. The arbitrator ruled this week that Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony acted 13 days too late when he fired deputy Josh Stambaugh last year for his conduct during the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre. State law says discipline against law enforcement officers must happen within 180 days of an investigation’s completion. Investigators say Stambaugh got out of his truck, put on his bulletproof vest and took cover for five minutes after hearing shots. He then drove away.