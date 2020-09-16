Celebs join Instagram ‘freeze’ to protest Facebook inaction

LONDON (AP) — Celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Katy Perry and Leonardo DiCaprio are taking part in a 24-hour Instagram “freeze” on Wednesday. They are part of a movement protesting against the failure of the social media platform’s parent company, Facebook, to stop violent and hateful content and curb election misinformation. The “#StopHateforProfit” campaign asks people to refrain from posting on Instagram for a day. With 188 million followers, Kardashian West is one of the most influential people on Instagram. The share price of Facebook fell slightly after she and others joined the protest.