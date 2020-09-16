Biden under pressure to unveil list of potential court picks

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Biden generated headlines in February with a debate-stage promise to name the first Black female Supreme Court justice if he wins the White House. Since then, the Democratic presidential nominee has said little about the court. He’s resisted calls from President Donald Trump, Republicans and even some Democrats to release a list of potential nominees. Biden allies say that’s by design, because unveiling names as Trump did in 2016 and again last week would give the president fresh targets and shift voters’ attention away from where Biden wants it: squarely on Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.