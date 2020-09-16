Barr takes aim at prosecutors inside his own Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr is taking aim at his own Justice Department, criticizing prosecutors for behaving as “headhunters” in their pursuit of prominent targets and politically charged cases. The comments at a speech at Hillsdale College in Michigan amount to a striking, and unusual, rebuke of the thousands of prosecutors who do the daily work of assembling criminal cases across the country. Barr described the prosecutors as part of the “permanent bureaucracy” and said they were in need of supervision from “detached,” politically appointed leaders who are accountable to the president and Congress.