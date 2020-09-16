5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm with torrential rain and damaging storm surge. Heat, drought and a strategic decision to attack the flames early combined with the coronavirus have put a historically heavy burden on West Coast firefighters. India’s confirmed coronavirus infections passes 5 million, still soaring and testing the feeble health care system in tens of thousands of impoverished towns and villages.