Trump a new regular on ‘Fox & Friends’? Not so fast

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump seemed to surprise the cast of “Fox & Friends” Tuesday by saying he had agreed to be a once-a-week guest on Fox News Channel’s morning show. He said it would be just like old times; Trump did a weekly call-in segment to the show during much of the Obama administration, before he was a presidential candidate. After Trump made the remark, Fox’s Steve Doocy said he hadn’t heard that. And at the end of the 47-minute interview, Doocy said the network had not committed to a weekly segment again — adding that if Democrat Joe Biden wants to appear, he’ll be welcomed.