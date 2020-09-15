Hurricane Sally slows, gathering a deluge for the Gulf Coast

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) — Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at just 2 mph, a pace that’s enabling the storm to gather huge amounts of water to eventually dump on land. Forecasters now expect landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday near the Alabama-Mississippi state line. Rain from the storm’s outer bands is already pummeling parts of the Florida Panhandle, where Gov. Ron DeSantis declared an emergency. President Donald Trump has declared an emergency for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Sally has sustained winds of 85 mph, which forecasters expect it to maintain until it hits land.