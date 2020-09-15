Nicaragua’s Ortega threatens life sentences for opponents

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said Tuesday he is proposing a legal reform to allow sentences of life in prison and threatened to use it against some government opponents, accusing them of committing “hate crimes.”The maximum punishment under Nicaragua’s penal code is currently 30 years in prison. The 74-year-old former guerrilla commander said there is no capital punishment in Nicaragua because of “an international agreement” against it. But he warned: “We are not committed to not applying life sentences to criminals.” His comments Tuesday confirmed an earlier announcement of the proposed reform by the first lady.