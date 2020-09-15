Mexico has a quieter independence celebration amid pandemic

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexicans will celebrate their Independence Day without big public ceremonies for the first time in 153 years Tuesday night, due to restrictions on public gatherings caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Each year the president rings the bell that marked the call to arms during the 1810-1821 struggle to win independence from Spain, and shouts “Viva Mexico!” That shout, or “grito,” gives the ceremony its name. Independence Day is formally Sept. 16, but has been celebrated the night before for over a century. The event has not been cancelled since 1847, during the Mexican-American War, when U.S. troops occupied Mexico City.