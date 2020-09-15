Hong Kong: No information on reported detentions in Taiwan

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says Taiwan has not disclosed information about the reported detentions of five Hong Kongers who may have attempted to flee there by boat to escape possible prosecution in Hong Kong under a new security law. She says the Hong Kong government reached out to Taiwan on Monday but has yet to receive a reply. Taiwan media have reported that authorities have been holding five people since last month after they were found at sea. The reports say they had taken part in Hong Kong pro-democracy protests last year. Taiwan has not confirmed the detentions.