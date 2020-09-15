Greece: Death toll from migrant boat sinking rises to 4

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says one more body has been recovered from the sea off the southern Greek island of Crete after a migrant smuggling boat sank in rough weather. The body of a woman found Tuesday brings the death toll from Monday’s shipwreck to four. Greece’s coast guard said the other victims were another woman and two boys ages 6 and 7. Fifty-seven people have been rescued but a search and rescue operation continued since the survivors couldn’t say how many people originally had been on board when the small yacht sank. Greece is one of the main entry points into the European Union for asylum-seekers and migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa.