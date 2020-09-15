EU: Greece-Turkey crisis talks might include other nations

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A top European Union official says third countries could be invited to talks aimed at easing a dispute between Greece and Turkey over energy rights that has brought warships to the eastern Mediterranean. Greece and Turkey have been involved in a standoff at sea for weeks over maritime boundaries in an area between Turkey’s coast, the ethnically divided island nation of Cyprus and several Greek islands. A Turkish research ship that has been operating in the area to Greece’s consternation returned to port for maintenance, giving EU diplomats a window to launch negotiations between Greece and Turkey. Germany is a likely candidate to participate, if the discussions are broadened.