Dutch government unveils budget overshadowed by virus

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says it plans to invest in protecting jobs and businesses during the coronavirus crisis but warned that the Netherlands must brace for the harsh economic impact of the pandemic. Public health precautions meant the pageantry that normally accompanies the state opening of parliament and annual budget presentation was dialed back significantly Tuesday to ensure lawmakers adhered to social distancing guidelines. There was no horse-drawn carriage ride through The Hague by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima and no joint meeting of the two houses of parliament. The finance minister said that since reporting a 23rd consecutive quarter of growth in February the Netherlands has seen “the greatest economic contraction since World War II.”