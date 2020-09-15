Seeping under doors, bad air from West’s fires won’t ease up

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dangerous air spewing from massive wildfires on the West Coast is seeping into homes and businesses and keeping people already shut away by the coronavirus pandemic from enjoying even a walk outside. People in Oregon, Washington state and California have been struggling for a week or longer under some of the most unhealthy air on the planet. Scientists and forecasters say relief from the acrid yellowish-green smog may not come for days or weeks. The hazy, gunk-filled air has closed businesses, grounded some flights into Oregon, canceled school and added another layer of misery to people who are homeless.