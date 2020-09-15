China: War games a signal to Taiwan leader, foreign backers

BEIJING (AP) — China says its recent war games staged in air space near Taiwan were a deliberate signal to the island’s leadership and its foreign supporters that Beijing is serious about its vow to assert its sovereignty claim. Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang on Wednesday said the exercises were a “necessary measure” because Taiwan’s leaders had been engaging in activities aimed pushing the island’s formal independence from China. He said Taiwan’s leaders had sought support from abroad and were doing so in a bid to hamper China’s development. Taiwan said Chinese warplanes entered its airspace over two days last week during the large-scale war games that it called a “serious provocation to Taiwan and a grave threat to regional peace and stability.”