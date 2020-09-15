Biden courts Latino voters in 1st trip to Florida as nominee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Joe Biden has made his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee with an urgent mission to boost support among Latinos who could decide the election in one of the nation’s fiercest battleground states. Biden said during a Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff event that “the Latino community holds in the palm of their hand the destiny of this country.” He also went after President Donald Trump, charging he’s “failed the Hispanic community time and time again.” A win for Biden in Florida would dramatically narrow Trump’s path to reelection. But there are mounting concerns that Biden may be slipping in the state, particularly with influential Latino voters.