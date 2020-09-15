Global stocks rise on improved Chinese, German data

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mostly up on improved economic data from China and Germany. European shares are up and Asian indexes closed higher, except for Japan’s, which edged down. Wall Street futures are pointing to gains on the open. China reported a rise in retail sales that suggests a stable economic recovery in the country. A measure of economic confidence in Germany picked up more than expected in September. Investors are also looking ahead to the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. A statement and new economic forecasts will be issued on Wednesday.