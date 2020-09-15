After Beirut blast, a young surgeon finds new sense of duty

BEIRUT (AP) — The massive explosion at Beirut’s port dealt yet another blow to Lebanon’s health system. Its hospitals and clinics were once considered among the best in the region. But in the past year they have struggled to stay afloat amid the country’s financial meltdown. Then they were hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Now the explosion damaged health facilities and overwhelmed the system. One young surgeon, Bassem Osman, finds himself in a profession far different from what he expected when he entered. But the blast gave him a new emotional bond with his patients and a sense of duty toward them, after seeing them traumatized and with no one else to trust.