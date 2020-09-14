Thai court allows Thai Airways to file for reorganization

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Central Bankruptcy Court has given the go-ahead to financially ailing Thai Airways International to submit a business reorganization plan and appointed seven planners to oversee it. A press release from the airline said the plan should be submitted to the court by the end of the year. Then, the company’s receiver will consult creditors for their input before the court approve’s the plan and appoints its administrator in early 2021. The plan will then be implemented. As of May, Thai Airways International was carrying an estimated debt burden of almost 300 billion baht ($9.6 billion).