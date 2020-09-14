South Dakota agency: AG reported hitting deer, but hit man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says he discovered he had struck and killed a man walking along a rural stretch of highway only after returning to the scene the next day and discovering the body. The state’s top law enforcement says he initially thought he struck a deer while driving home from a Republican fundraiser on Saturday night. He is under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Ravnsborg says he immediately called 911 after the crash on a rural stretch of U.S. Highway 14 and did not realize he had hit a man until returning to the scene the next morning and finding him. Ravnsborg’s revelation that he had found the body of the man, 55-year-old Joseph Boever, was the latest twist in a grim incident