Security company GardaWorld reveals it’s trying to buy G4S

LONDON (AP) — GardaWorld, the world’s largest privately owned security company, went public Monday with a 3 billion-pound ($3.9 billion) offer for G4S, saying its London-based rival has rejected or ignored three previous approaches. Montreal-based GardaWorld says it decided to publicize its bid of 190 pence a share to pressure the firm into talks. The price is a 30% premium to G4S’s closing price on Friday. GardaWorld says the company’s expertise will help turn around G4S, which has failed to deliver “for shareholders, customers, employees or the public.’’ London-based G4S responded by saying the bid “significantly undervalues the company and its prospects.″ G4S employs more than 500,000 people in 85 countries.