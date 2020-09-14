Legal advocates line up on both sides of Bill Cosby’s appeal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Legal advocates are lining up on both sides of actor Bill Cosby’s appeal as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court prepares to review his 2018 sex assault conviction. Cosby was the first celebrity to go on trial in the #MeToo era, and his appeal could resolve lingering questions about how they should be tried. One key issue for the state’s high court is how many other accusers should be allowed to testify against a defendant before their accounts verge on character assassination. Cosby meanwhile insists that he gave damaging deposition testimony — later used against him — only after he was promised he could never face charges.