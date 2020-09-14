Hurricane Paulette makes rare landfall in Bermuda as Cat 1

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Paulette has made a rare landfall in Bermuda as a strong Category 1 storm just hours after the wealthy British territory shuttered schools, government agencies and air and sea ports. The eye of the storm passed over the island early Monday as government officials warned of heavy flooding given that the hit coincided with an unusually high tide. Fewer than 10 hurricanes have made landfall on the tiny island in the middle of the Atlantic since the National Hurricane Center began tracking such disasters in the 1850s. Paulette was located directly over Bermuda at dawn on Monday and was moving north-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph), according to the center.