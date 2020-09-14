Russian opposition leader Navalny’s condition is improving

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin hospital treating poisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says his condition has improved further and he is now able to leave his bed briefly. The Charite hospital said Monday that Navalny “has been successfully removed from mechanical ventilation.” It added that “he is currently undergoing mobilization and is able to leave his bed for short periods of time.” Earlier, the German government said specialist labs in France and Sweden have confirmed that Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. Navalny, the most prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on a Russian flight on Aug. 20. He was transferred two days later to Germany. Putin on Monday called the poisoning “unfounded accusations.”