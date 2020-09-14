UK’s Johnson defends planned law, says EU ‘unreasonable’

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his plan to unilaterally rewrite Britain’s divorce deal with the European Union is a necessary insurance policy against the bloc’s unreasonable behavior. But his former attorney general joined a growing number of once-loyal lawmakers condemning the contentious move. Johnson said a planned law designed to override portions of the Brexit withdrawal agreement was needed because the EU might “go to extreme and unreasonable lengths” in its treatment of former member Britain. EU leaders are outraged at the prime minister’s proposal, which the British government accepts would breach an international treaty. The bill will have its first vote in Parliament on Monday.