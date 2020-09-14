Europe tests gateway for tracing apps to work across borders

BERLIN (AP) — Six European Union countries and the bloc’s executive Commission have begun testing a virtual “gateway” to ensure national coronavirus tracing apps can work across borders. The trial starting Monday will allow computer systems that run tracing apps in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Latvia to communicate with each other via a central hub. If the tests succeed, travelers from each of the six countries will be able to use their own apps while in the other five. This will ensure they’re notified if they have been in close contact with another user who tests positive. Operators hope the system will be fully functional next month.