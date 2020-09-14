Court: Trump can end temporary legal status for 4 countries

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A divided U.S. appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration can end humanitarian protections that have allowed hundreds of thousands of people from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti and Sudan to remain in the United States. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday lifted a preliminary injunction that had blocked the government from ending Temporary Protected Status for people from those four countries. Since 1990, the policy has granted temporary legal status to people from countries affected by natural disasters and civil conflict. The decision also affects immigrants from Honduras and Nepal.