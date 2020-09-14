California governor gently confronts Trump on climate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom was respectful with President Donald Trump about climate change during his visit to the state. Trump traveled to California on Monday for a briefing about the massive wildfires that have burned throughout the state this year. Last week, Newsom used the fires to forcefully advocate for environmental policy, saying he has no patience for climate change deniers. But on Monday, Newsom took a much softer tone, telling Trump they could agree to disagree on climate change. He stressed that science shows it is real. Trump said things are getting cooler and said he does not believe the science saying otherwise.