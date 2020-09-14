Attack kills Turkish Red Crescent official in northern Syria

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s Red Crescent says one staff member was killed and another injured after an attack on their vehicle in northern Syria. The national aid organization said in a statement Monday that armed masked men wearing camouflage clothing traveling in two cars without license plates attacked the Red Crescent vehicle as it traveled through al-Bab, a Turkish-controlled zone. The Red Crescent said their vehicle was clearly marked with their logos. A third employee in the vehicle survived without injuries.