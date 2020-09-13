Winds a worry as death toll reaches 33 from West Coast fires

BEAVERCREEK, Ore. (AP) — Warnings of strong winds that could fan the wildfires on the West Coast have added urgency to firefighters’ efforts. The alerts stretch from hard-hit southern Oregon to Northern California and last through Monday evening. One family that lost their home fears having to evacuate a second time because of the weather. Authorities say nearly all the dozens of people reported missing after a devastating blaze in southern Oregon have been accounted for, but the fires have killed 33 people from California to Washington state. The flames have turned homes into rubble, forced tens of thousands to flee and shrouded the region with smoke so thick that air quality was some of the worst in the world.