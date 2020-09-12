Iran condemns Bahrain’s plan to normalize ties with Israel

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has strongly condemned Bahrain’s plan to normalize relations with Israel, calling it a shameful and ignominious move by the Gulf Arab country. The recent normalization agreements by Bahrain and by the United Arab Emirates are part of a broader push by the Trump administration find common ground with countries that share U.S. wariness of Iran. In a statement Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Bahrain’s establishment of full relations with Israel “will remain in the historical memory of the oppressed and downtrodden people of Palestine and the world’s free nations forever.” The normalization agreements are a setback for Palestinian leaders, who have urged Arab nations to withhold recognition until they have secured an independent state.