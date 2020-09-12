New Orleans under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Sally has formed off south Florida, becoming the earliest 18th-named tropical storm on record in a busy Atlantic hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday that the newly formed storm is expected to become a hurricane within days as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico. New Orleans and surroun nearby areas were placed under a hurricane watch. Sally is forecast to become a hurricane by late Monday. Meteorologists are warning of a rising risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds from southeastern Louisiana to the Alabama coast in coming days.