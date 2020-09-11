Warring Afghans meet to find peace after decades of war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Afghanistan’s warring sides will start long anticipated negotiations to end decades of war and provide an exit for U.S. troops. The mostly ceremonial opening Saturday in the Gulf nation of Qatar is the latest in a flurry of diplomatic activity by the Trump administration ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November. The launch of the talks, attended by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, follows the U.S.-brokered recognition of Israel by two Gulf nations _ Bahrain on Friday and the United Arab Emirates earlier this month. Afghanistan’s sides will try to tackle the terms of a permanent cease-fire, the rights of women and minorities and the disarming of tens of thousands of Taliban fighters and militias loyal to warlords.