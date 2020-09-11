US, Kosovo, Serbia Nobel Peace nominees for White House deal

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A Swedish lawmaker says he has nominated the governments of the United States., Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to secure a peace agreement between the two former Balkan war foes. Swedish parliament member Magnus Jacobsson tweeted Friday that he nominated the three governments based on the economic normalization deal Serbian President Aleksander Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti signed at the White House last week. The peace prize nomination was U.S. President Donald Trump’s second this week. A Norwegian lawmaker nominated Trump on Wednesday for his work “for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East.”