Stocks dip as latest comeback attempt fizzles on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Another comeback attempt for stocks is threatening to give out on Wall Street Friday, as a tumultuous week of big swings comes to a close. The S&P 500 was down 0.7% in afternoon trading, after erasing an earlier gain of 0.9%. Momentum has been lightning-quick to shift on Wall Street recently, and a similar morning gain for the S&P 500 on Thursday gave way to a 1.8% loss for its fourth drop in five days. The Nasdaq composite, which includes many of the superstar tech stocks that have been the focus of the recent selling, was down 1.6% after flip-flopping earlier between gains and losses.