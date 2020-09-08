Swiss official airs concerns about data privacy in US

GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss federal commissioner says a U.S.-Swiss program aimed to protect personal data exchanged between the two countries doesn’t go far enough. He has downgraded the United States to rank it as a country deemed to have inadequate data protection. The commissioner recommends that Swiss companies or authorities should disclose personal data to U.S. authorities only if certain conditions are met. The commissioner reviewed the three-year-old U.S.-Swiss program known as Privacy Shield, and his recommendations follow similar concerns expressed by EU authorities about an alleged lack of privacy protections in the United States.