Millennial Money: Is moving now your best financial move?

Many of us have had to reconsider our living situation because of the pandemic. Maybe you’re one of the lucky ones who can now work remotely, or maybe you’re out of a job, like millions of others. You’re wondering whether living where you are is worth it anymore. Before you decide to relocate, make a budget to account for moving costs and the cost of living in your new location. Don’t let low mortgage rates rush you into homeownership if you are not financially ready. Lastly, be prepared for changes in expenses like taxes and health care costs.